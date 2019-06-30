Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was killed Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said. The militant has been identified as Hilal Bhat from Armulla area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir, the official said.

Acting on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at Bugam in Chadoora area, the official stated. He informed that as the operation was on Bhat fired on the search party.

As the security forces retaliated, it led to the encounter during which the militant was killed. His body was found with ammunition and explosive devices.

Bhat was affiliated with the proscribed outfit HM and was involved in several terror cases, the official stated.

