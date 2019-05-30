Bhubaneswar: With the city of Bhubaneswar — where the FIH Men’s Series Finals will be held in June — recovering from the damage caused by Cyclone Fani, Hockey India has announced that all profit from the sale of match tickets of the tournament will be given to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In the build-up to the FIH Men’s Series Finals, the people of Odisha have come out in support of the tournament as 150 volunteers including liaison officers, ball patrols, media coordinators, competition assistants, etc have signed up to help in the conduct of a successful event.

By donating the profit from the match ticket sales to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Hockey India is aiming to support the state government and the people of Odisha, and is encouraging more such contributions from the sporting fraternity for the relief fund.

Thanking the volunteers from Odisha for their continued contribution in conducting world-class hockey events in Bhubaneswar, Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said “Hockey India is extremely grateful to the people of Odisha for supporting the sport of hockey in such a difficult moment as well.”

“We have been immensely saddened seeing the destruction and loss caused by Cyclone Fani, and to reciprocate the love and support showed by Odisha to the sport of hockey we are going to give all the proceeds from the match ticket sales to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Odisha. Our aim is to help in rebuilding the state of Odisha through whatever contributions that we can make,” he added.

The FIH Men’s Series Finals will see India grouped in Pool A along with Russia, Poland and Uzbekistan while 18th Asian Games Gold Medallist Japan, Mexico, the US and South Africa are grouped in Pool B.

India will begin their campaign on June 6 against Russia and will be aiming to finish at the top in order to make it for the Olympic Qualifying event to be held later this year.

(IANS)