Bengaluru/Bhubaneswar: Hockey India Saturday unveiled the new official playing kit for the men’s and women’s team ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualification Tournaments in June.

Manpreet Singh-led team will be seen in action at the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha starting June 6 while women’s team led by striker Rani Rampal will be charged up for the FIH Women’s Series Finals at Hiroshima in Japan starting June 15.

The brand new Uniform created by the Official kitting partners Shiv Naresh, is a darker shade of blue which sports the Indian tri-colour on the sleeves and on the shoulders for both men’s and women’s team.

“The official Playing Kit always holds a very special place in every player’s heart and we are thrilled to receive this new-look, newly designed Indian uniform ahead of our important campaign at the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019,” expressed Manpreet Singh.

“The colours are bold, vibrant and I think in a way reflects the aggression we want to showcase in our game. The material used is dry-fit making it very light and breathable when we play matches,” said excited women’s skipper Rani Rampal.

