BHUBANESWAR: There’s something about Indian desserts that make them an indispensable part of every celebration. Odisha is no different, given that some of the quintessential Odia sweets have now found their way to the rest of the country. Come Raja and sweet lovers will once again get a chance to dig into some sumptuous pithas.

Odisha, which is a treasure trove of sweets, boasts a variety of pithas, each having a special connect with some festival. Of the many pithas that Odisha excels in, Poda Pitha is one of the prime attractions of Raja, a festival that correlates the fertility of harvest with that of a woman. The celebration is incomplete if you miss savouring on this delectable sweet dish that has its origin in the temples of Odisha. In fact, most of the state’s sweets find their origin in temples.

According to Indian mythology, Poda Pitha is a favourite of Lord Jagannath, who loves having it after his meal. Naturally, that makes Poda Pitha an integral part of the platter offered to the lord at the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri. That said, it is also a must have at every Odia household during Raja. Poda means burnt. So, Poda Pitha is basically a rice and coconut cake that has a burnt top. However, preparing this delicacy is an art in itself and follows quite an intricate procedure.

Traditionally, the dish is prepared with rice batter that is wrapped in banana leaves that are smeared with ghee and roasted in earthen chullhas (stoves), with charcoal as the fuel. However, times have changed and easier options have come wherein the rice cakes are baked in pressure cookers.

Poda pitha speaks a lot about the tradition of Odisha’s rich culinary culture. However, like in most states, the concept of rustling up traditional dishes at home is slowly fading. Understandably, busy lifestyle and easy accessibility of this delicacy at eateries and sweet shops has made things easier for the new generation.

A homemaker Urvashi Padhi said, “I remember the excitement surrounding ‘Poda Pithas’ during my childhood. We used to be quite excited before Raja festivities. However, this has faded in recent years due to a variety of reasons. Easy availability of the delicacy has actually ruined the tradition surrounding it. Why would I put in efforts for something which is so easily available in the market?”

A teenager Sakshi Mohanty said, “I like home-made ‘Poda Pithas’ more than readymade ones. The delicacies cooked by my mom taste better as it is prepared with much love and care. While it’s true that denizens are opting for easily available stuff, the magic attached to homemade sweets still remains.” Be that as it may, digging into this mouth-watering dessert in the company of family members and friends on the auspicious occasion of Raja is somewhere and somewhat losing its charm.