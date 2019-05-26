Dharakote: A youth was beaten to death by the family members of a girl over suspected honour killing arising out of love affairs at Dhaugaon under Dharakote police limits in Ganjam district late Friday.

The deceased was identified as Alekh Nahak, 20, son of Santosh Nahak of Keuta Sahi. Alekh was in love with a girl belonging to the accused family following which the girl’s relatives assaulted him and rendered him critical.

On being informed, Dharakote police rescued Alekh in a critical condition and rushed him to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur.

He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital Saturday morning. Police handed over the body to his relatives after conducting a post-mortem.

Police registered a case over a complaint by the father of the deceased and detained four persons for questioning in this connection, Dharakote IIC Seshadev Kanhar said.

The incident has sparked shockwaves in the area even as the district is no stranger to such honour killing incidents.

The girl’s family members including her parents have left the villages after the incident. The IIC said the complaint stated that Alekh was in love with a girl of the village much to the chagrin of her family members.

The girl’s relatives had allegedly advised Alekh to keep off their family but he paid no heed and continued meeting the girl. This infuriated the girl’s family and about eight to 10 members together went to Alekh’s house late Friday and called him outside when he was asleep in his grandfather’s room.

They allegedly took him to their house where they assaulted him over his love affair before rendering him critical.

