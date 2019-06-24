Kendrapara: A man has alleged that a hospital refused to release the body of his son, who died of gall bladder stone, after he failed to pay for the medical costs which amounted to Rs 6 lakh.

The deceased has been identified as Haraprasad Sahoo, son of Sudhakar Sahoo of Patkura police limit, Marsaghai block of Kendrapara district.

As per the information, the deceased was suffering from gall bladder stone and jaundice and was admitted to a nursing home in Bhubaneswar 16 June.

He took his last breath at 3:10 a. m. Saturday. The nursing home administration informed Sahu about the death of his son before asking him to pay Rs 6 lakh.

However, Sahu could afford just Rs 1,60,000 by selling whatever assets he had.

Pratap Chandra Padhi, president of Human Rights Department (HRD), Kendrapara and Manas Tripathy of Rural Development Youth Party (RRYP) got in touch with the nursing home authorities upon learning about the incident.

Fearing the RRYP and the HRD, authorities at the hospital caved in to the demands of the father and released the body.

PNN