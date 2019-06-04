Bhubaneswar: A security guard who was on duty at a prominent hospital near Acharya Vihar Square here was caught Tuesday while he was trying to steal the car of a doctor of the hospital.

Other guards and the public handed over the culprit to the Sahid Nagar police after thrashing him black and blue.

The accused was identified as Debashis Tripathy of Rajivnagar in the Tikabali police limits of Kendrapara. Tripathy was working as a guard at the private hospital for the past few months.

Sources said Tripathy stole the keys of a Honda City car (OD 02 BB 8440) belonging to the doctor as there were no other guards in the security cabin.

Tripathy hit another person’s car while driving away the car from the parking area. A heated argument ensued between the owner of the car and Tripathy, and other guards rushed to the spot hearing the commotion.

The guards succeeded in catching Tripathy when he tried to flee. They handed him over to the security in-charge of the hospital, Khageswar Dash, who lodged a complaint with the police.

Police registered a case (246/19) against Tripathy based on Dash’s complaint. Tripathy was produced in court Tuesday evening, and was sent to police custody.