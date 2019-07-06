Mumbai:Actress Tisca Chopra is happy with the positive response to her web series ‘Hostages’, and says it makes her want to work harder to bring new stories each time.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, the ten-episode web series tells the tale of a doctor, essayed by Tisca, whose family is taken hostage and she has to make a tough decision — to kill an innocent man or to save her loved ones. The Hotstar Special’s web series also features Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas and Dalip Tahil.

The Applause Entertainment’s show is the break out show of the month on IMDb for the month of June.

“Playing Dr. Mira Anand was one of the most challenging yet enjoyable roles I have done recently. The shoot was a total joy but the cherry on the cake is always how much the audience responds to the work,” Tisca said in a statement.

‘It’s a massive up for the many teams that worked so hard to make the series the success it has become. I am so happy that the show is being loved so immensely by the audience on IMDb.

“It makes me want to work harder to bring new stories each time. Also being one of the top breaks out stars for the month is thrilling, given how credible IMDb is,” she added.

Ronit says “Hostages” is a show that is fuelled by several twists and mysteries which viewers really enjoy.

“It is an unconventional show which the audience has been able to connect to, as it plays around the concept of putting your family at stake and fighting all odds to keep them safe.

“Finding the audience loves the show and it is now the break out show for the month so highly on IMDb is immensely motivating,” he added.

Expressing his delight, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said: “The fact that three of our shows ‘Criminal Justice’, ‘City of Dreams’ and ‘Hostages’ have become back to back break-out titles on IMDb, is testament to the fact that viewers want stories that are well written, well made and at the same time extremely relatable.”

