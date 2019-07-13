BHUBANESWAR: Monsoon is making everyone look for comfort food. While it does get humid during the day, evenings are pleasant and breezy with heavy showers. It’s at this time foodies crave for something hot and spicy, but healthy. Orissa Post interacted with some chefs and foodies who shared their views on Chinese craze.

Chef Sachin said Indo-Chinese food is very popular among youngsters and foodies. “My restaurant is often packed with them. The feel-at-home comfort of Indian Chinese food is accentuated by garnishes. Most dishes are covered with fresh coriander leaves, and depending on the dish, sliced onion rings too. But it’s the ingredients that distinguish Indian Chinese food from real Chinese food,” he added.

Rajvir Pathak, a city-based food blogger and big time foodie said, “Chinese food always attracts youth as Indo-Chinese varieties are the quickest meals on earth. Be it a Roll, Pakoda, Chilli Chicken, Chilli Paneer or Vethki-in-wine, they all require just a few minutes to prepare and taste quite good.”

Chinese Special Soup, a tempting combination of prawns, chicken and black mushrooms is a super hit with white collar employees who find it tasty and filling. The Tomato Egg Soup by Chef Abbas has many followers who swear by its quality.

The most popular dishes are Indian-Chinese soups garnished with chilli vinegar and sweet-and-sour dishes prepared with equal amounts of sugar and vinegar which often has paneer, chicken or prawns tossed in.

This hybrid style of cooking, neither truly Indian nor Chinese, is gaining fans everywhere.