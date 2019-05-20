New Delhi: As the predictions give a boost to the BJP’s “Abki baar, 300 paar” claim, most of the opposition leaders have ridiculed the polls and believe that the exit poll figures are making erroneous claims. Here’s what some prominent Opposition leaders had to say about exit polls.

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee tweeted that she doesn’t trust the exit poll and that people are being manipulated. “I don’t trust exit poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together.”

N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu questioned the exit polls. He tweeted, “Time and again exit polls have failed to catch the people’s pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP government will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP government at the Centre.”

Shashi Tharoor

“I believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India, many people don’t tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results”, said Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Milind Deora

Congress leader Milind Deora said that he has always refrained from commenting on exit polls and that in his experience, they are usually inconsistent with final results. He added that he patiently waits for the actual results May 23.

Yogendra Yadav

Political analyst and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav expressed his disappointment on Congress’ failed performance. He tweeted, “The Congress must die. If it could not stop the BJP in this election to save the idea of India, this party has no positive role in Indian history. Today it represents the single biggest obstacle to the creation of an alternative.”

Omar Abdullah

On BJP’s victory, Omar Abdullah said that every single exit poll can’t be wrong. He tweeted, “Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media and wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd.”

Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that one should not speculate on the results of the exit polls. He said there is no concern about the Left Front government’s performance in Kerala and denied the Sabarimala row having any effect on the outcome of the Lok Sabha election.

HD Kumaraswamy

The Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy questioned the reliability of EVMs after the exit poll results came in. “Worldwide, even developed countries have opted for traditional polls through paper ballots. The exit poll surveys May 19 only reiterated the serious concern of the Opposition parties on misuse of vulnerable EVMs for electoral gains by the ruling party. Exit polls are being used to create an impression that there is still a Modi wave in the country. This artificially engineered or manufactured Modi wave is being used by the BJP to lure regional parties well in advance to fill any shortfall after the results May 23,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Agencies