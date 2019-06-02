Mumbai: There were reports that superstar Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be coming together for a film that will be directed by ‘Bang Bang’ fame Siddharth Anand. According to Koimoi, the Hrithik vs Tiger action extravaganza is titled ‘Fighters’.

A source revealed to the news portal that the first look poster of the movie, which is produced by Yash Raj Films, has been finalised too.

On the work front while Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in Super 30, Tiger Shroff is preparing for Baaghi 3 and remake of Rambo. Baaghi 3 will be directed by Ahmed Khan and features Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. The actioner is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.