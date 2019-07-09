It had always been their dream work opposite one another. Now after a long wait the dream is turning into a reality. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to work together in the Satte Pe Satta remake. Incidentally the original had Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in leading roles.

Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan had earlier in the year announced that they would get together to make a big entertaining film. It would be produced by Rohit and Farah will direct it.

There were speculations that either Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar would don the shoes of ‘Big B’ in the film. But sources said Tuesday that Hrithik has been signed for the film. Both Farah and Rohit have also decided to cast Deepika opposite Hrithik and sources say that she is only too happy to get the chance.

“Both Farah and Rohit wanted Deepika in the film because she is tailor-made to do the role which Hemaji portrayed,” a film industry source was quoted as saying in an entertainment website. “When Farah narrated the story to Deepika, she loved it and instantly gave her nod,” he added.

This will be Deepika’s next big project after ‘83 where she will romance her husband Ranveer Singh. In fact this is the third time Deepika will work with Farah.

Earlier there were talks of Hrithik and Deepika to star in a Kabir Khan directed venture, but the film never took off.

