Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, superstar actor Hrithik Roshan has praised veteran Indian wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and has said that the latter’s deeds are inspirational.

“My mother and I, we like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. I feel he is a very good teacher, he is a great thinker. My mom will be very happy that I have taken his name, I think he is very inspiring, sorted and a planner,” Hrithik said while promoting his upcoming movie ‘Super 30’ on a sports channel, Sunday.

As fans are cheering Sunday for India team during the match against England, the actor shared his memory from the India-England match from 2011 World Cup, read a statement.

“I remember I had planned to go and watch the game in the stadium but due to some last minute work I could not make it, but after finishing my work I watched the last over in my house with my family and we really enjoyed the great victory,” the statement read.

It was a complete goof-up by the person who made Hrithik’s statement as the game had ended in a tie. India had scored 338 all out and England had finished on 338 for eight.

Like others, Hrithik is also rooting for India’s win.

Recalling his ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ shoot days, Hrithik said: “During ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, Shahrukh and I were in a car. We were hearing the commentary of a match, and co-incidence was, it was also an India-England match. That match India had won, and today also India will win.”

Agencies