Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan recently had a fanboy moment when he met actress Madhuri Dixit Nene. Hrithik Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself with Bollywood’s ‘dhak-dhak’ girl.

“Dancing with Madhuri Dixit had me shuffling in my head between assistant and hero. Thank you ma’am for encouraging that clapper-boy. He still aspires to be your hero,” Hrithik captioned the image, reminiscing the days when he assisted his father Rakesh Roshan on the 1997 Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri-starrer “Koyla”.

His most recent meeting with Madhuri was on the sets of Colors TV show “Dance Deewane”, where he came to promote his upcoming film “Super 30”.