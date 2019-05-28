New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan dropped by on the sets of an ad shoot on Tuesday afternoon and was of course spotted by the paparazzi.

But nope, this story is not about paparazzi intrusion and instead is about why the shutterbugs merited an Instagram post.

In the picture, the 45-year-old actor can be seen waving at the cameras with a cuppa in his hand, earphones plugged in, as he went about his way but it’s his toned biceps that truly deserves a double take.

“Sometimes we got to thank the paparazzi for getting it just right,” Hrithik Roshan wrote in his caption and guess who was one of the first ones to cheer for his idol? Tiger Shroff, of course.

Tiger went all filmy and wrote: “Gunz” and “shola ka dola, kam se kam” in the comments. And the general sentiment on his Instagram was he is “always on top” of the fitness game.

Tiger, also a fitness enthusiast, has revealed in several interviews that he considers Hrithik as his idol. He co-stars with Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming movie by Siddharth Anand.

Take a look at Hrithik’s post here: