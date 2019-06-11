Mumbai: There were reports that Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina was critical and hospitalised. However, the elder sister of the ‘Krrish’ actor dismissed the reports.

Sunaina was quoted as saying: “I really don’t know who is spreading these rumours but I was touched by my well-wishers who asked about my health. I have not been hospitalised getting any kind of treatment forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur.”

When she was asked about her reported treatment for bipolar disorder, Sunaina said: “Being angry and short-tempered does not make you bipolar and nor have I ever suffered or been treated for a bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. I have been maintaining my diet and lost a lot of weight but otherwise, I am physically and mentally completely fine.”