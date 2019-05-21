Cuttack: School and Mass Education (S&ME) secretary Pradipta Mohapatra Tuesday said that strict action will be taken against schools where not even a single candidate appearing for High School Certificate (HSC) examinations managed to clear the papers.

According to information provided by the Secretary, there are as many as 82 such schools in the state.

“The results of each of those schools will be analysed and strict action will be taken against the teachers of those school,” said Mohapatra.

It may be mentioned here that results of HSC examinations in the state was announced earlier in the day Tuesday. The overall pass percentage was 70.78 per cent, which was over five per cent lower than last year’s pass percentage of 76.23 per cent.

Girls outshone boys in the exams as out of the total 5,87,720 students who took the exam, 2,05,470 girls cleared it as compared to 1,91,655 boys. A total of 3,97,125 students cleared the exam that was held between February 22 and March 8 at 2,953 centres.