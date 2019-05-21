Cuttack: Hours after Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced the results of its High School Certificate (HSC) examinations Tuesday, it has also released the rechecking application schedule.

According to BSE president Jahan Ara, the students who intend to get a rechecking of marks done can do so starting May 24.

The students can apply for rechecking online for a period of 10 days.

For Madhyama, students need to apply offline from May 24. The Supplementary Matriculation Examinations will be conducted in the last week of June, a notification issued by the board informed.

PNN