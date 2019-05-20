Bhubaneswar, May 20: After a lot of confusion over the dates of the HSC results, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) finally said the results will be announced May 21. Students and parents were confused over the result dates as news had gone viral that matriculation results will be declared Monday. Many students even checked the BSE’s website for checking their marks.

The president of BSE, Jahan Ara Begum, informed the media Monday that the HSC examination results will be published at 9 am May 21.

Addressing a presser, Jahan Ara stated that students could check their results online from 11 am onwards at the BSE’s website http://www.bseodisha.ac.in, http://www.bseodisha.nic.in

Students can log on to the official websites to check their scores and download the mark-sheets. Examinees have been advised to keep their details like their roll numbers ready, so that they can sign into the Board’s official website as soon as the results are declared. Around 5.87 lakh students had appeared for the annual matriculation exam which began February 22.

It may be noted that students and their parents were concerned about the timely declaration of matriculation results in the wake of cyclone Fani. The Board had earlier informed that the result would be declared in the 3rd week of May.