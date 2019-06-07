Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is planning to launch a new variant of P30 with 12GB memory, a new TENAA listing showed.

The handset is almost identical to the P30 albeit for the bigger memory.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.1-inch display and runs Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system (OS).

The device is powered by an octa core processor paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM for now.

As far as the battery is concerned it has 3650 mAh.

As far as the rear camera is concerned, the smartphone has a 40MP+16MP+8MP triple camera system and 32MP selfie camera.

The device is 7.5 mm slim and weighs 165 gram, the listing added.

The device has 128GB onboard storage with the option to expand the memory by up to 256GB.

IANS