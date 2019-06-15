Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has delayed the market delivery of its foldable smartphone Mate X from June to September. Mate X was launched in February this year.

The Chinese tech giant said that it was taking a ‘cautious’ approach with the shipments, following the failed launch of Samsung’s own foldable device — the Galaxy Fold, The Verge reported late Friday.

After extensive tests, the device has passed the Chinese 3C certification mark, a mandatory product certification system with the aim of protecting consumer security, under model number TAH-AN00.

It is likely to include a new power adapter with a maximum output of 65W with a HW-200200CP1 charger. The smartphone when unfolded, measures in at 8-inches while the Galaxy Fold’s display is 7.3-inches. When folded, the displays are 6.6-inches and 4.6-inches, respectively.

The device is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor that features 2 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, 2 cores clocked at 1.92GHz and 4 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It comes with 8GB of RAM.

The phone runs Android 9.0 and is powered by a 4,500mh battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

IANS