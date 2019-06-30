Mangaluru: A huge 4.3 metres whale shark was washed ashore at Mukka beach near the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) at Suratkal here, officials said.

On getting information from fishermen, an expert team, comprising fisheries college professor A Senthil Vel, fisheries resources department professor H N Anjanayappa and assistant professor of aquatic health department Girisha visited the spot Saturday and examined it.

Range Forest Officer P Sridhar said the whale shark was 4.3 metres in length.

A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death, after which the carcass will be buried, he said.

Experts said whale sharks are the largest in the shark species.

The shark might have deviated from its migratory route, getting caught in strong waves and trapped in the shallow waters of the coastal area, the officials said.

