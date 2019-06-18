Berhampur: Human rights forum ‘Manaba Adhikara Suraksha Mancha’ has protested against an administrative move to close down 47 schools of Ganjam district citing low attendance in these institutions.

In a demonstration held in front of District Educational Officer (DEO) office here Monday, the forum rubbished the poor attendance ground and batted for renewed vigour on method of teaching to attract higher attendance. It also reminded the government that these schools are the only option for poor parents since they can barely afford the already-high and still-rising costs of private educational institutions.

“If government schools are closed down one after another, where would these poor students go,” the forum questioned the DEO.

“Closing is not the solution. The need of the hour is to improve the standards of education in these schools. The government officials need to send their children to these schools,” they observed.

The forum further pressed for the government to take over KC High School, KC Girls’ High School and KC Town High School, take steps to debar private education institutions from mentioning their schools as public schools and implement Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

PNN