Bhubaneswar: Business conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group Wednesday reached out to the people of Puri, who lost their livelihood in cyclone Fani that wreaked havoc in various parts of Odisha. Members of the group visited the gram panchayats of Gandamunda Bhoi and Bila Bhoi under Puri Sadar block of the worst-hit district and distributed relief materials among the affected families.

The kits included a number of shelter items like tarpaulin and rope, household kit including plates and tumblers, sleeping mats, buckets and mugs, toiletries including soaps, towels, toothbrushes and toothpaste apart from mosquito coils and sanitary napkins.

Also, chlorine tablets were provided to the families as groundwater in the area is feared to be contaminated.

Cyclone Fani struck Odisha on May 3 claiming 43 lives and leaving a trail of destruction in Puri and other parts of the state.

“Relief materials were distributed among 75 families on the day. Villagers appreciated the efforts of the team as they felt the items in the kit will be helpful in maintaining normalcy in their lives,” Associate Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Communications in Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Limited Jagadish Chandra Rout said.

The relief programme was hosted by the Group with support from Habitat for Humanity India and Mahashakthi Foundation.

(PTI)