Korukonda (Malkangiri): More than 150 people of MV-25 village in Malkangiri district fell sick after consuming ‘prasad’ (offering to god) Thursday.

They all are undergoing treatment at district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri. Their condition is said to be stable after preliminary treatment.

According to sources, the villagers had consumed a variety of ‘prasad’ that had been prepared from milk.

The devotees, however, started complaining of stomach pain, bouts of vomiting and upset bowel after a while. Later, they alleged that the milk used in preparing the ‘prasad’ was collected from a cow that had been bitten by a rabid dog – leading to the issue.

The exact cause behind the incident is yet to be known.

