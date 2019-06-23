Champua: Even as the hunger agitation by people of Badakalimati at Champua sub-collector’s office entered sixth day Saturday, Keonjhar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi and his party BJP extended his support to them.

The locals have been protesting against a private company for reneging on its promises over demands like jobs and peripheral development and several other issues.

Majhi assured the agitators that their demands will be raised in the Assembly.

Notably, the agitators have already refused to give up protest and said that they will be carrying on with their stir until their demands are fulfilled.

Majhi said that all possible steps would be taken to ensure justice to the village and even his party will descend to agitation in need arises.

The MLA said that the company and the administration are under an influential mafia.

A delegation of BJP comprising district president Radhakant Mohant, Rajesh Acharya, Anidhya Behara and others held talks with the agitating villagers.

The MLA tried to talk with sub-collector Alok Kumar Patel, but he could not.

A few days back, nine agitators had fallen sick and were admitted to a hospital. After their discharge from the hospital, they again took part in the agitation.

Three days after the agitation, the administration had imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC near the Champua sub-collector office for a day and then took away some agitators from the site.

Police had booked 19 agitators and decided to produce them in court, but at that time their supporters had staged protests outside the police station.

Later, police registered a case against 98 people under section 107 of IPC and produced them in the sub-collector’s court. Here, the officials had tried to convince the locals and told them to sign on PR bonds for their release, but the agitating people refused to do so. They were firm on their stand and continued their agitation.

They even refused to take medical services despite falling sick.

PNN