Saintala: In a bizarre incident, a joint team of fire brigade and forest department personnel rescued a Sambar deer from a discarded well in the forest of Goelbhadi village under Dharapagad panchayat in Saintala block Thursday.

It was suspected that the animal was trying to escape when it was being chased by hunters and fell into the well. Earlier, the Kalakuta reserved forest area of Saintala block covering Badamala, Phapasi, Goelbhadi and Banjhijhala villages, was known as a safe place for wild animals. The reserved forest housed many wild animals like tigers, leopards, bears and deer, among other animals.

The carcass of a leopard was found from the forest area near Badamal ordnance factory, a few months back. Similarly, in another case, the meat of a hunted Sambar deer was known to have been sold in Goelbhadi village, about a month back.

PNN