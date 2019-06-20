New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday said that he will not participate in the process of electing a new chief for the country’s oldest political party.

Speaking to media persons in Parliament, Gandhi said: “I will not participate in the process of electing the new President as it will make things more complicated.”

Gandhi offered to step down as President May 25 following the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

His offer was rejected unanimously by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision making body.

IANS