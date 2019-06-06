Southampton: Mahendra Singh Dhoni sporting an Army insignia on his glove during the India-South Africa clash was well appreciated by his fans but the International Cricket Council (ICC) requested Thursday the BCCI to have the badge removed, as it is against its regulations.

Claire Furlong, ICC general manager – Strategic Communications, told this agency that the apex body has requested the Indian cricket board to have the sign removed. India’s next game is Sunday against Australia. “It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed,” Furlong stated.

When asked if Dhoni, who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation, she added: “For first breach no, just a request to remove.”

Dhoni’s love for the Indian Army is well known. During the opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in Southampton, Wednesday, Dhoni’s gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in. The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on his green wicket-keeping gloves.

While there is a possibility that Dhoni may have worn these gloves with the dagger insignia earlier also, it did get a lot of traction on social media with fans loving his unique way of paying tribute to the Armed Forces.