The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is expected to sweep fans around the globe off their feet from May 30. Cricket’s biggest tournament is being held in England and Wales this year with thousands of fans expected to travel to United Kingdom to witness history in making.
But not everyone is as lucky. For those who cannot travel need not worry as global sporting networks have left no stones unturned to give viewers the best watching experience.
Indian fans can tune into the Star Network for their coverage. Here’s a list of TV channels from around the world who will broadcast the World Cup live.
|India
|Star Sports
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|United States
|Willow TV, Willow Xtra
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ, Prime TV
|Middle East & North Africa
|OSN Sports Cricket HD
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV, Maasranga & BTV
|Sri Lanka
|SLRC (Channel Eye)
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|Afghanistan
|Radio Television Afghanistan (ANTV, RTA)
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, Ten Sports
|Hong Kong
|Star Cricket
|Brunei & Malaysia
|Star Cricket
|Singapore
|Star Cricket
|South Pacific
|TVWAN, TVWAN Action
|China, Thailand, Japan
|Fox Sports, Star Sports (through Fox Network)
|Indonesia, South Korea
|Fox Sports, Star Sports (through Fox Netwo
|Live Streaming
Hotstar, JIO TV, Airtel TV, Vodafone TV, Sun Direct TV, SonyLiv, Rabbithole App, Fan Pass, Sky Go, Play Go, Foxtel GO, Foxtel Now, Kayo Sports, 9GEM (select matches), SuperSport Live, Yupp TV, Now TV, ESPN Play, Willow TV Online, OSN Play and Wavo.
