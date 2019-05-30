The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is expected to sweep fans around the globe off their feet from May 30. Cricket’s biggest tournament is being held in England and Wales this year with thousands of fans expected to travel to United Kingdom to witness history in making.

But not everyone is as lucky. For those who cannot travel need not worry as global sporting networks have left no stones unturned to give viewers the best watching experience.

Indian fans can tune into the Star Network for their coverage. Here’s a list of TV channels from around the world who will broadcast the World Cup live.

India Star Sports Australia Fox Sports United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket United States Willow TV, Willow Xtra South Africa SuperSport New Zealand Sky Sport NZ, Prime TV Middle East & North Africa OSN Sports Cricket HD Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV, Maasranga & BTV Sri Lanka SLRC (Channel Eye) Caribbean ESPN Caribbean Afghanistan Radio Television Afghanistan (ANTV, RTA) Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports Hong Kong Star Cricket Brunei & Malaysia Star Cricket Singapore Star Cricket South Pacific TVWAN, TVWAN Action China, Thailand, Japan Fox Sports, Star Sports (through Fox Network) Indonesia, South Korea Fox Sports, Star Sports (through Fox Netwo