England pacers turn up the heat

London: England pacers Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer have been in superb form after restricting New Zealand to 33/1 at the end of 10 overs.

Kiwis opener Martin Guptill (19r, 18b 2×4 1×6) who appeared to be in good form fell prey to an excellent delivery from Woakes before being given LBW by the umpire.

Brief scores

New Zealand 33/1 in 10 overs (Henry Nicholls 10 (30b); Woakes 5-0-11-1)

London:The wait is over as England and New Zealand face each other for the biggest game of the year in the 2019 ICC World Cup final here at Lord’s.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first.

“Tough decision. A bat-first surface, but the overhead conditions do make it 50-50. It was a really good game of cricket [against India] and great to get across the line. But, this is a tough surface and tough opposition. I always back Martin with the bat and we know how good he can be. Any experiences you have you can learn from. It will be incredibly special,” said Williamson.

“With the overhead, toss is 50-50. Not at all (are you disappointed at losing the toss?). Jonny (Bairstow) is fully fit, which is great news for us. I’m extremely proud and everyone in the change room is. We want to win and throughout the tournament we have played tough games and the semi-final epitomised that,” said England captain Eoin Morgan.

Both teams have gone with the same squads as in the semifinals.

PNN