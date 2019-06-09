India off to a sedate start

London: India got off to a sedate start after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the ICC World Cup game between the two sides at the Oval here, Sunday. After 10 overs India were 41 without loss with Sikhar Dhawan (27 batting) and Rohit Sharma (11 batting) at the crease. Australia have so far used all their three fast men in Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Off the three, Cummins was definitely the most impressive as he went past the edges of both the Indian openers a number of times. Dhawan has so far hit four boundaries while Rohit is yet to notch up one.

London: India will face Australia in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at The Oval here, Sunday in what is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

“It’s a good track, but it’s a used surface, so best conditions to bat and put runs on the board. The bowling attack can get into the attack in the second half. The batsmen chasing will be wary, and scoreboard pressure may count. It’s been overcast everywhere, but today it’s sunny, so no brainer to bat first. We think the pitch will play nicely. At the Oval, when the sun is out, you invariably bat first. No change because we have depth and balance. Team is in good spirits,” said Kohli.

“I would have batted first, same reasons as Virat,” said Australian captain Aaron Finch. “A winning run (of 10 games straight) helps with the confidence, but in a World Cup you’re playing different teams so not like a bilateral. Different kind of pressure. Going with the same XI, and we are confident of it despite not a superb game in Nottingham against West Indies.”

Teams

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

PNN