Birmingham: Australia won the toss and opted to bat against England in the second semifinal of the World Cup here Thursday.

Australia made one change in their playing eleven, replacing Usman Khawaja with Peter Handscomb while England have fielded an unchanged side.

The winner will play New Zealand in the final Sunday.

Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.

PTI