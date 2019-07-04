Jajpur: The growth of downstream industries at the Kalinganagar Industrial Complex in the district has been quite disappointing as companies have not received land from Idco for establishing their units.

The state-owned Idco has failed to provide them land as many companies have occupied thousands of acres and are not releasing them for establishing units by other firms. As a result, Idco has been able to provide land only to 15 of the 23 applicant firms.

Reports said the state government is laying stress on industrialisation to transform Kalinganagar into a special industrial zone through establishment of downstream industries.

But Idco has failed to provide land to the companies who have applied through the Goswift portal and this has negatively impact employment creation in the area.

The matter got revealed after the details were tabled at the 47th meeting of the District Level Facilitation Cell (DLFC) held at the District Industries Centre at Kalinganagar June 24.

Sources said that around 50 small and big companies had applied for land at Kalinganagar and Jaraka through the Goswift portal. The DLFC sanctioned 23 applications and asked Idco to allot land.

However, Idco has been able to provide land to only 15 of the 23 sanctioned firms. While some companies have occupied thousands of acres, local landowners are not willing to part with land as they were cheated earlier. The difficulties in changing the status of forest land have also become a problem in acquiring land for downstream industries.

Among the major land grabbers is the Mesco group owned by Mesco Kalinga Ltd. It has grabbed 1,500 acres in the last 21 years. Although Idco is trying to take back the land, Mesco has frustrated it by moving court.

Earlier, it had handed over 300 acres to Jindal Stainless Steel. Uttam Galva has grabbed over 370 acres and is not willing to part with it.

These two firms have acquired land, but are not setting up plants. Another Mesco-owned firm, Maithan Ispat, has established its plant on 125 acres, but it has remained closed since six months.

Idco has applied for conversion of 2,200 acres of forest land and has acquired over 500 acres. But they fall short of the expectation of firms interested in establishing downstream industries as the acquired plots are not contiguous.

Mesco acquired land in Kalinganagar 23 years ago. The land is being encroached as Mesco has failed to set up its plant. Moreover, displaced families have not got jobs, and the lack of coordination between Idco and DLFC has created problems in establishing downstream industries.

When contacted, the DIC General Manager in Kalinganagar, Indramani Nayak, said companies are being provided land in phases in coordination with Idco.

Kalinganagar is a planned industrial and modern town in Jajpur district. It is rich in iron ore. Because of high global demand for steel, Kalinganagar is becoming a major global hub in steel, power and ancillary products. A large number of steel plants are in various stages of implementation. The city has been a main contributor to Odisha’s economy, human resource and fast growing urbanisation and industrialisation. In ancient times, Jajpur was the capital of Great Kalinga Kingdom. Kalinganagar houses companies like Tata Steel, NINL, Jindal, VISA, MESCO and many more.

PNN