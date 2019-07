Bhawanipatna: Participating as a guest in a melody event, organised at Gandhi Chhak here Sunday to mark Bahuda Yatra, the Inspector In-Charge of Town police station Satya Kumar Nanda regaled the audience by singing devotional songs of Lord Jagannath.

The programme was hosted by Sur Sangeet and anchored by renowned artiste Jagannath Tripathy along with Sukhbinder Singh. However, Satya Kumar drew appreciation from people of all sections for his bhajans.

PNN