Sambalpur: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur centre launched PhD course for Business Management studies Monday.

The institute while launching the first year course for the PhD also welcomed the students admitted to the MBA course for the session 2019-21, the fifth batch after establishment of the premier institute in Sambalpur.

Presiding in the meeting IIM director Mahadev Jaiswal said that the institute is witnessing an increase in the number of girl students which was quite low in the first year of its establishment.

The number of girl students admitted to IIM here has increased as this year out of the total 98 admitted students 50 are girls. This cleared the doubts in the people’s mind about the institute lacking necessary facilities for the studies of the girls.

Moreover, students are getting placed with good packages by participating in the campus selection in IIM. P Raghavendram, president, Reliance Refinery, joined as chief guest and vice-chancellor Deepak Kumar Behera of Sambalpur University as guest of honour along with other staff of the IIM in the function.

PNN