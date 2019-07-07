Bhubaneswar: It seems the district administration of Balasore has been failing repeatedly in halting the illegal sand mining operations and complying with the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) or other authorities.

Recent field reports claim that despite an earlier order of the District Collector of Balasore to curb illegal sand mining and also remove the sand bars often used by errant sand mining operators on the Subarnarekha River, it has had little effect on the illegal operations.

An inspection report submitted by the Balasore District Magistrate to the Oversight Authority March 2, 2019 had admitted that a temporary bridge has been constructed by the lessee to cross the water channel for transportation of vehicles.

In the report, it was stated that the lessee had been directed to remove the temporary bridge for free flow of water and the tehsildar of Jaleswar has been directed to ensure the removal of the structure. However, the ground reality is different.

Legal experts claim that obstructing the river flow by creating artificial sand bars and unauthorised temporary bridges are in violation of Environment Clearance Conditions issued under Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2006 and Environment Protection Act of 1986.

Any kind of breach in Environment Clearance Conditions is said to be a breach of Environment Protection Act 1986 which warrants penalty as well as criminal proceedings.

District Magistrate being the authority under Environment Protection Act requires to take action including criminal proceedings against the lessee and the tehsildar under Section 19(a) of EP Act 1986.

The petitioner and the villagers who were earlier aggrieved by the illegal sand mining and its aftermath and had moved the NGT have now asked the Balasore DM to intervene. In their fresh application to him, the petitioner said, “I request your good self to immediately act against the illegal structures inside the river and initiate criminal proceedings against the lessee of Sekhsarai Sand Sairat….”