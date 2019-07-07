Baliapal: A group of youths detained a pick-up van illegally transporting cattle at Baliapal in Balasore Friday night. The cattle were being transported to West Bengal. However, two other pick-up vans managed to escape.

35 heads of cattle were rescued and handed over to police. Police detained four persons in this connection.

Youth leader Dibyakant Mohanty, and his associates like Sujay Parida, Bhagirathi Das, Anjan Singh, and Bikel Patra had intercepted the vans.

Similarly, another van was seized for carrying cattle at Naighati under Jamkunda police limits. Locals accused police of inaction against cattle smugglers.

PNN