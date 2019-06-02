Khurda, June 2: The Special Task Force (STF) of state police Sunday arrested a kingpin for operating illegal mining quarry in government land in Tapang area in a major crackdown on illegal mining operation in Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Paikray of Kumarbasta village under Khurda Sadar police limits.

“Sanjay is the kingpin of one of the gangs operating in the area,” said the STF in a presser after the arrest.

The mafia gang is accused of blasting out boulders in rocky hills and hillocks in Tapang area without paying any royalty to the government causing serious financial loss to the exchequer.

They also procure illegal arms and ammunition for their gang members to terrorise locals, government officials and rival gangs, the presser stated.

The gang members also acquired explosives illegally for blasting boulders in the mining sites.

The STF seized 10 kg ammonium nitrate powder, some gelatin stick, wire, and chemicals from the quarry illegally run by Sanjay.

A case has been registered against him and 20 others under various sections of the IPC and was forwarded to the Khurda SDJM court.

Sanjay was nabbed just two days after the STF apprehended one of his associates identified as Dushasan Behera alias Sana foiling his dacoity bid, Friday.