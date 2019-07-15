Oupada: Illegal murram mining is rampant in various areas under Oupada tehsil in Balasore district.

Loot of this minor mineral is taking place on government land at Kusundapur, Rangamatia, Tapandua and Pathapada, as the tehsil administration has allegedly failed to take action in this regard.

As a result, the government has been losing lakhs of revenue.

Huge quantity of murram has been excavated near a stone quarry at Kusundaspur. Some locals and reporters had taken snaps of the illegal act, but they had to face threats of the murram mafia.

They have apprised the Tehsildar of the ongoing loot of the mineral which is in high demand in road construction.

Oupada Tehsildar Pitambar Bhoi said that he has received a complaint in this regard and action will be taken against the accused.

Locals said that works for Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana and other infrastructure projects are in full swing in the area.

Pointing to the apathy of the administration, they alleged that the contractors engaged in these projects are involved in the loot.

Besides, illegal stone quarrying is also rampant at Fatehpur, Rayramchandrapur, Badapokhari and Gadasahi panchayats.

The locals have demanded immediate action against the mafia and measures to stop the menace.

PNN