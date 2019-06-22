Basudevpur: Even as the number of illegal prawn gherries is growing near rivers, creeks, and even canal under this coastal block of Bhadrak, farming of paddy, oil seeds and vegetable in the area are allegedly shrinking, a report said.

The prawn farming by a few influential persons has reportedly played a spoiler for paddy farming.

Inaction against the illegal prawn gherry owners has caused deep resentment among local farmers.

Hundreds of prawn farms have come near rivers like Gamei, mantei, Gania, Nuanadi, Tampua Canal, East Coast Canal and Parapokhari canal. Apart from air and water pollution, the prawn treatment plants have also allegedly contributed to sound pollution in the area.

From evening till the wee hours, generators and aerators of the prawn plants keep running, creating ear-shattering sound, locals alleged.

For the last few years, a large number of prawn gheries have been set up in these riparian areas.

The polluted water and effluents from prawn treatment plants has severely affected paddy cultivation in hectares of land leaving farmers worried.

In some areas, farmers are unwilling to take up paddy farming while the administration has failed to curb such illegal activities.

Acres of land have been illegally occupied by some people on both side of Gamei river near Chudamani ghat. The prawn mafia have built hundreds of prawn gheries here.

Besides, thousands of prawn gheries have come up along East Coast canal from Charibatia Ghat to Ramchandrapur village.

“The dirty and noxious water and effluent from the gheries not only pollute water, but also foul the atmosphere. The result is that people were affected by various diseases,” the villagers lamented.

They also alleged that the canals water is more absolved by prawn plant owners than it is used for framing.

The chemical-mixed water from the prawn gheries is allegedly released into a canal passing through Jaykrushnapur and Sanakrushnapur.

Besides, domestic animals drink the contaminated water from canals and end up being diseased.

The local farmers demanded immediate action against the polluting prawn gheries and recovery of government land from the occupation of the prawn mafia.

PNN