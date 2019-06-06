Telkoi: Illegal soil mining has been going on in the Bhaliadala reserved forest at Sibanarayanpur Goda in Telkoi forest range for months. This is not only damaging the environment and but the forest is also losing its natural beauty.

The Bhaliadala reserved forest is near Oria panchayat and spans 1,000 square kilometre. The Vana Surakhsya Samiti and villagers have complained to the forest authorities about the illegal mining of soil from the Bhaliadala reserved forest and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Hundreds of trucks are transporting soil from here to other places devastating the forest which provides shelter to many wild animals.

Reacting to this, divisional forest officer, Pitamber Naik, said, “Acting on the complaints of the villagers, I have directed the Forester of Talapada to investigate the matter. Action will be taken against those involved after getting the reports.”

PNN