Bhubaneswar: The civic authorities with the help of police Monday removed encroachments on a road at Sahid Nagar and City Bus Terminal near the railway station as per a programme by the Central Eviction Monitoring Committee (CEMC).

The eviction drive at Plot No. 469 (land type road) near BMC Mall at Sahid Nagar was carried out in compliance with an order by Orissa High Court on a petition (WPC No. 16048/2018) filed by Srikant Kumar Dash and others versus Odisha government. A joint enforcement team comprising officers and staffers of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Commissionerate Police and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) proceeded to the spot around 10.30am and carried out the process.

The requisition for the removal of encroachment was made by Deputy Commissioner (South East Zone), BMC June 21. During the eviction drive 13 iron/wooden cabins, 11 tiffin stalls, seven makeshift sheds, eight hoardings, two extensions of fast food stalls were demolished and one temple was also partly demolished.

In the second instance, an unauthorised dhaba ‘Rangila’ and a cycle stand over the government land – Plot No. 955 and 1489 – adjacent to City Bus Terminal at Master Canteen in Ashok Nagar Mouza under Capital police station were demolished.

The staff and enforcement team of BDA, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) and Commissionerate Police proceeded to the spot around 1.30pm. Requisition was made by GA department June 6.

Two excavators from BDA were engaged in the eviction drives.