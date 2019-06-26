Mumbai: Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara, who was Tuesday admitted to a hospital here after he complained of chest pain, said he is fine and recovering, and will be back in his hotel on Wednesday.

“I am fine. I am recovering and I will be back in my hotel room tomorrow,” Windies Cricket quoted Lara saying in a tweet. Lara was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel at around 12.30 p.m., which was confirmed by the West Indies Cricket Board later in the afternoon.

However, despite repeated attempts, the hospital declined to divulge details on the former cricketer’s medical condition, even as speculation was rife over his health status.

“We understand media’s interest, but we do not reveal our patients’ clinical and health condition without their explicit consent. We respect our patients’ right to privacy at all times,” a spokesperson for Global Hospital said.

Lara is currently in India working as a cricket expert for Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup. The former Caribbean batsman played 131 Tests for the West Indies and amassed 11,953 runs, while he scored 10,405 runs at 40.17 in 299 ODIs.