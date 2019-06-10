Bhubaneswar: Even as three days have passed since southwest monsoon hit Kerala, the India Metrological Department (IMD) is unable to predict its arrival in Odisha.

After a week-long delay, the monsoon had hit Kerala last Saturday. However, the local centre of IMD is still clueless about its onset in the state. The monsoon is unlikely to hit Odisha in the next four-five days and no specific date has been announced about its arrival, Bhubaneswar Met Centre director HR Biswas said here, Monday.

The monsoon usually hits Odisha by June 10, he said, adding, “At present, there is no sign of the onset of monsoon in Odisha and a clear picture is likely to emerge in a day or two.”

Pointing out that there was no direct link between the monsoon’s arrival in Kerala and Odisha, Biswas said, “It all depends on the activity of the monsoon current and the wind speed that help in its movement.”

Asked about any impact of cyclone Vayu that is taking shape over south-east Arabian Sea along the western coast, the director said, “There will be no direct impact of the cyclone in Odisha. However, it will impact the advancement of the monsoon in the state.”

Several parts of Odisha have been experiencing rains and thunderstorms due to Norwesters over last few days.

Meanwhile, 11 places including many parts of western Odisha experienced intense heat wave with mercury soaring over 40 degrees Celsius. Hirakud was the hottest town of Odisha Monday recording a maximum temperature of 44.8 degree Celsius followed by 44.6 degree C at Sambalpur, 43.6 degree C at Titlagarh, 43.2 degree C at Jharsuguda and 42.5 degree C at Bolangir, the MeT centre said.

Similarly, the maximum temperature at Angul was 41.1 degree C, Sundargarh (40), Talcher (40.5), Bhawanipatna (40.2), Phulbani (40.4) and Sonepur (41.8).