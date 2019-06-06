Koraput: A jilted lover, who had tried to burn a girl to death after dousing petrol on her, surrendered before the court. The accused, who was on the run since the incident, handed himself over to the cops and was then produced him in the SDJM court.

A case was registered and he was then remanded in judicial custody after the court rejected his bail pleas.

According to the case diary, Chandrika Hantal of Bangalaguda village under Nandapur block was a diploma student at Janiguda-based SITAM Engineering College near Semiliguda. She resided at a rented house with a classmate at Gandhinagar area in Semiliguda town.

It was on her way to her college, the accused, Gopinath Khara, had seen her and had a one-sided love affair with her. He followed her to the college and back. On several occasions, he had tried to express his feelings and propose Chandrika.

However, Chandrika had rejected his proposals and warned him to mend his ways. Despite repeated rejections, Khara continued to harass her. Fed up, Chandrika threatened to lodge a written complaint with the cops.

This infuriated Khara who sneaked into her rented house and overpowered her. He then poured petrol and set her on fire before fleeing the house. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her rescue and alerted her father.

By the time, she was rescued; Chandrika sustained 70 per cent burn injuries. She was first admitted to Koraput district headquarters hospital (DHH). After preliminary treatment she was referred to Berhampur-based MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

However, she was then taken to Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital after her condition worsened where she is currently battling for life. Since then, cops were on the lookout for Khara who was underground. He changed his mind and surrendered before the cops Tuesday, police said.

