Camphor also called ‘Kapur’ in Hindi, is one of the major ingredients in Hindu worship. Camphor is commonly used in Indian households. In every language, kapur is called by different terms. In Sanskrit it is called ‘karpur‘ and in English it is called ‘camphor‘.

It is of two types – the edible camphor and the synthetically made camphor. Whether for religious ceremonies, as a room freshener, or in the form of an essential oil, the strong fragrance of camphor is loaded with healing properties, while also being known for spreading positivity. Lighting camphor in prayers has its own benefits which accompanies scientific reason too. Here, we will be discussing about Importance of Camphor in Hindu worship.

Importance of Camphor in Hindu worship:

The usage of camphor in Hindu worship is practiced since from ages. It is widely used in hawan, aarti and in all forms of Hindu worship. According to traditional beliefs, by the use of camphor in worship, gods and goddesses get happy.

It also destroys all kinds of evil energies and enhances the flow of positivity in the place. Camphor even makes your surroundings perfumed and filled with energy.

There is a mantra of Lord Shiva that says:

कर्पूरगौरं करुणावतारं

संसारसारम् भुजगेन्द्रहारम् ।

सदावसन्तं हृदयारविन्दे

भवं भवानीसहितं नमामि ॥

Karpuura-Gauram Karunna-Avataaram

Samsaara-Saaram Bhujage[a-I]ndra-Haaram |

Sadaa-Vasantam Hrdaya-Aravinde

Bhavam Bhavaanii-Sahitam Namaami ||

It meaning is: Pure White like Camphor, an Incarnation of Compassion, The Essence of Worldly Existence, Whose Garland is the King of Serpents, Always Dwelling inside the Lotus of the Heart. I Bow to Shiva and Shakti Together. This is a Hindu mantra which describes the purity and importance of Camphor.a