Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Thursday his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his victory in the general elections and expressed desire to work with him for peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia,” Khan tweeted.

The results of India’s general elections are very significant for Pakistan as the formation of the next government in New Delhi will determine the course of Indo-Pakistan ties, which were pushed to a new low after the Pulwama terror attack.

In April, the Pakistani PM had said said he believed there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Modi’s party BJP wins the general elections.

It is definite that things are looking up in Indo-Pak relations after it reached an all time low after the Pulwama terror attack and India’s strikes on a terrorists’ camp at Balakot.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had Wednesday that his country has delivered a ‘message of peace’ by opening the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India as he underlined the importance of ‘conflict resolution’ for peace and stability in South Asia. He was addressing a gathering at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital. The meet was also attended by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

PTI