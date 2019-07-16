New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday inaugurated a 2.7-km signal-free flyover on Rao Tula Ram Marg (RTR), which will ease traffic flow in South Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister claimed that his government had built 23 flyovers since 2015, while the Congress gave Delhi 70 flyovers in 15 years.

“In 15 years, Congress’ Sheila Dikshit government built 70 flyovers. Most of which were built during the Commonwealth Games. In the last four-and-a-half years, our government built 23 flyovers. So on a yearly basis, we built a few more flyovers than the Congress,” Kejriwal said denying accusations that his government hadn’t built flyovers like the previous Congress government.

He also announced that more projects were coming up in the national capital in the next few months. “Earlier only flyovers were being built in the city, but now the overall development of the city is taking place. Common people are getting roads, electricity, education, water and sewage facilities, not just flyovers and big roads,” said Kejriwal, adding that his government was doing its job without advertising it.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Chief Minister said: “There is one leader whose party is not in power in Delhi for the last 20 years but he claims that his party built the Signature Bridge. We don’t know how to do such politics.”

Kejriwal was referring to the inauguration of the Signature Bridge in November, when Delhi BJP Chief and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari created a ruckus accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of attacking him during the event.

Kejriwal said his politics was only to secure the future of poor families. “We have not only worked on mega infrastructure projects but also built roads, sewage lines and provided other facilities in unauthorised colonies to reach out to the ordinary people,” he said.