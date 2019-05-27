Balasore: In the wake of the inferno at a coaching centre in Surat which claimed 20 lives, parents in this town have raised doubts if the tuition spots mushrooming here have fire safety equipment and whether they follow fire regulatory norms.

This town has a thriving coaching centre business and some of these institutions also offer students both lodging and coaching facilities. But whether proper fire safety norms are being followed, the answer remains vague.

“Have these institutions followed all the instructions of the fire department? Are fire safety measures in place? Is the administration checking things out on a regular basis,” asked some parents.

Students after Matriculation, Plus-II and Plus-III join coaching centres as they pursue various career options. To cash in on this ever-growing demand, unscrupulous businessmen are setting up coaching institutions flouting norms with impunity.

“These institutions ask for a hefty amount for admission. But when it comes to fire safety norms, they have nothing to say,” alleged parents. They added that the district fire safety department should conduct raids at frequent intervals to check whether guidelines are being followed.

When asked, the regional additional fire officer of the district Ramesh Chandra Sethy said, “There are government rules and regulations for safety of education institutions. There are provisions for action if any institution is found flouting rules.”

Sethy further stated, “At the time of plan approval for buildings, mention and description of fire safety measures is must. We have identified some institutions that have ignored directions. Notices have already been issued to more than 16 institutions and we are following up on the matter.”

Meanwhile District Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout alleged that most of the coaching centres do not even have the requisite clearance from the administration to conduct business.

“Most have not sought permission from the district administration to open or run a coaching or computer centre. They have been identified and soon appropriate action will be initiated against them,” assured Rout.

Till then it’s a tightrope walk for students.

PNN